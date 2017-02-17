Bandits, rustlers killed 1, 135 in Zamfara – NSCDC

Share This





















By Sanusi Muhammad

Statistics available to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara state command, have shown that no fewer than 1,135 persons have been murdered by cattle rustlers and armed bandits from 2011 to date in the state.

The new Sector Commandant, David Dabi, disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, in Gusau.

He said the Command had given the state and federal governments “a significant commitment which includes giving prompt and proactive grassroots security reportage, in addition to ensuring that all officers and men of the NSCDC report to the Command every day on any misdeed for urgent action.”

Dabi said the “report available to the NSCDC in the state shows that the majority of the bandits have left their hide-outs and moved to urban areas; “hence the need for the Command and other security agencies to always remain alerted.”

He called on media practitioners in the state to cooperate with the Command, saying that his door “is always open to the media” in order that he could succeed during his stewardship.

Responding, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Alhaji Maiharaji Altine, commended the NSCDC boss for recognising the media practitioners in the state.

According to him, the media will work closely with the NSCDC in the state with a view to enhancing their operational services.