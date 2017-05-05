Banky W is getting married but Wizkid is still trying ‘new products’

So, EME boss Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi are getting married soon! Thanks to the engagement news they shared on May 3, 2017, their engagement saw fans call out other bachelors in the entertainment industry.

Wizkid was not left out of the tongue lash but he saved himself by stating he is still sampling.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ star took to Twitter on May 3, 2017, to congratulate his ‘big brother’ Banky W. “Finally we can talk about this!!! My big bro @BankyW off the market!! Keep off ladies!!.”

A fan then asked when his wedding bells would ring, he had this to say, “I’m still in the market o! I live in the market! Checking things and trying new products.”

He replied another, “Make una chill for me small!! Ahnahn… Me I just dey start my life o.”

Never mind them Wizzy boy…. Please live your life and don’t be pressured.

After all, you have a kid or two already!

Meanwhile, Ikechukwu told Pulse he would like to be Banky’s best man at his wedding.

