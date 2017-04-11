Barkley was victim of unprovoked attack, says lawyer

Everton midfi elder Ross Barkley was the victim of an “unprovoked attack” in a Liverpool bar, his lawyer has said. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the 23-yearold England player being hit in the face by a man. Barkley was not seriously injured in the incident, which came hours after he played the full match for the Toff ees in their win over Leicester on Sunday.

Everton have not commented and no complaint has been made to police, who are viewing the footage. “Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening,” said Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal. Barkley, who trained as normal with his team-mates on Monday, has played 22 times for England and was part of Gareth Southgate’s most recent Th ree Lions squad.

Th e Liverpool-born player joined Everton as an 11-yearold and has made 173 fi rst-team appearances. After Sunday’s match, manager Ronald Koeman said Barkley should be sold if he does not sign a new contract.