Bauchi and the political arch-enemies

Comrade Jamil Sani

In most democratic governance, there are usually two opposing factors – those in the opposition parties and the inner saboteurs that fight within the party structure for selfish reasons. Ironically, in Nigerian politics rather than the majority controlling the minority, it’s the converse. In most scenarios, it is the political splinter group engulfed in primordiality that tries to overshadow the majority.

It is laughable to see the minority, a political immaterial seeking to direct and subjugate the majority thus pauperizing them deliberately to siphon state resources for their personal gains to the detriment of the majority.

In many parts of the country, entrenched cabals oppress the masses at will while many elected leaders either join the cabal to further degrade the people’s will or become powerless and clueless on how to engage the cabal and rescue the people that voted the leaders to power in the first place. At the end the people are left holding the short end of the stick. In many states, there are political huggermuggers orchestrated by a group of people with irrational thinking cum political bigotry and chauvinism that has been in the thrall of a self-serving cosa nostra and mafioso that together with the elected leaders had been traumatizing the hard working majority of the state.

This is in a bid to drain the state resources to their private pockets under the guise of dubious contracts and shoddy political programmes.

Interestingly, Bauchi State has been under the stranglehold of the authoritarians and slave driving regimes until recently when the state was unshackled by the emergence of Governor Muhammed A. Abubakar. Hitherto, the Pearl of Tourism has been coned by the so-called state elite feeding fat on the state’s financial Fort-Knox since the return of democracy in 1999.

The Barrister Abubakar administration has decisively taken the bull by the horn in confronting the hydra headed monster of corruption, godfatherism, cronyism and nepotism that has bedevilled the inner fabric and marrow of the Bauchi socio-political system. The nefarious class of godfathers and local political patrons have held the state by its jugular ever since its creation and has been directing the way and manner Bauchi State is governed, who gets what, where and when and who gets appointed to the crucial state executive, judicial and even legislative offices and those that are unfortunate to be consigned to the dust bin of history.

Pathetically, the godfathers dictated those that got juicy contracts, infrastructural projects and even ministerial and ambassadorial appointments as their autopodial tendencies extended to the federal level in order to expand their patronage and protection network.

Therefore, successive governors of the state had to toe the line of this all-encompassing political coterie or witness the crippling of their political or economic agenda, and the truncation of their respective tenure either by political sabotage or electoral subterfuge. Indeed, the political cabal has been largely responsible for the relative backwardness and underdevelopment of Bauchi State in comparison with its neighbours, some of them far younger than it in terms of creation.

Gombe State, which was created in 1996 and carved from Bauchi State 20 years ago, was the first to construct an international airport as well as established a state university long before Bauchi state even conceptualized establishing its own citadel of learning.

However, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Alluringly, things are looking up as the dynamic and action Governor Abubakar has taken drastic steps to dismantle the superstructure of the cabal.

He takes his time before making key appointments to ministries, parastatals, extra ministerial agencies and institutions of higher learning, among others. After his landslide victory in the 2015 elections, Barrister Abubakar was inundated with all manner of requests and unsolicited advice for appointments and contract awards, most of which he rejected as they were self-serving and did not have the interests of the state at heart. However, this did not go well with the Abuja politicians.

Consequently, he went underground in order to obtain genuine advice from those that had a sound policy formulation and paradigm objective that would take the state to the next level on infrastructural development.

A think tank of tested and trusted apparatchiks, policy experts and intellectual gurus advised Governor Abubakar on the way forward and he heeded their advice after thorough vetting and objective analysis. To this end, Governor Abubakar appointed mostly qualified and seasoned technocrats to positions of responsibility thus attracting considerable ire and anger from elements of the power hungry and power aggrandizing cabal.

Indeed, it is reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, several senators and House of Representatives members along with other influential state politicians and business moguls are aghast at the governor’s effrontery in seeking to govern the state independently without their intermeddling. The powers that be are questioning the temerity of a rookie governor ruling without their say, which is unlike what has been the practice since Bauchi State was created. The cabal has therefore vowed to do everything to truncate the governor’s policy thrust and ground his government in order to serve as a lesson and deterrence to like-minded administrators.

However, the ebullient Governor Abubakar is neither deterred nor intimidated as he has severally vowed both in public and private fora to do what is necessary to lift Bauchi State to the top level of super performing states. And those that have the interest of the state at heart are welcome to join the bandwagon. However, those that feel that it is their birth right to continue to lord it over the hapless masses of the state and squander its resources have been consigned to the dust bin of history.

Jamil wrote from Abuja