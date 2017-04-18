Bauchi gov assists students with 25, 000 books

By Najib Sani

Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has bought 25, 000 exercise books for distribution to students and pupils in various government secondary and primary schools across the 20 local government area of the state.

Flagging off the distribution in Ningi local government, last week, the governor, represented by his political associate in the area, Alhaji Abdulrashid Adamu Ahmed (Magajin DIG Ningi), said the gesture was part of the administration’s efforts to revamp education in the state.

Abubakar, who said the exercise would continue in other local governments shortly after the Easter holidays, added that the nation’s children would be “better citizens and more patriotic leaders in the future if they get sound education and grow up with good values.”

He, therefore, urged parents to complement government’s efforts through proper upbringing of children, adding that “only when they are well-mentored that the nation’s future may be bright.”

He also charged people, “especially those in rural areas that still hold their children at homes or send them to work on farms” to enroll them in schools “so that they would be transformed into useful and more productive members of the society.

Some of the schools that benefited from the first batch of the distribution were Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Ningi, Government Secondary School, Ningi, Manu Memorial Primary School and Nasaru Secondary School, among others.

In his remarks, the Principal of GSS Ningi, Malam Yahya Ningi, expressed appreciation to the governor for the donation, saying it would alleviate some of the challenges faced by the students.

He, however, lamented that the school “lacks adequate instructional materials, chairs, benches, library, science laboratories and examination hall, thereby making students to assemble in classes while writing WAEC and NECO examinations.”