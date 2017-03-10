Bauchi police arrest ‘hired killers’

Bauchi state police command has announced that it had arrested suspected hired killers and their accomplices.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, yesterday, in Bauchi.

It read in part: “Police detectives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in collaboration with Alkaleri Division arrested the following Syndicate: Isa B. Masu, male and 29 years of age from Nasarawa ward, Kaduna; Umar Mohammed, male and 34 years of age from Billiri in Gombe state and, Abdulkareem Abdullahi, male and 29 years of the same address.

“The suspects conspired with one Kabiru Mohammed Gani, a staff of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe state command, and attempted to kill one Ishiaku Auta, aged 29, who hails from Kaduna state on Alkaleri – Futuk road.

“The victim was stabbed severally on his lower abdomen/head and abandoned in the bush by the assailants.”

It added that the scene was visited by the Police and the victim was rushed to General Hospital, Alkaleri, where he was in Coma for three days before he regained consciousness.

“Meanwhile, all the four suspects have been arrested and the case under investigation to uncover the motive behind their action after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.” (PRNigeria)