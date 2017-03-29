Bauchi treats 2, 646 TB patients

By Najib Sani

Bauchi

No less than 2, 646 patients suffering from tuberculosis in Bauchi state have been successfully treated within the last one year at different treatment centres across the state.

Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA),Dr Mansur Dada, who disclosed this recently during the World Tuberculosis Day celebrations organised by the agency said the treated number represented 87 per cent of the affected persons.

According to him, the state had recorded 3, 239 tuberculosis cases within the period under review out of which 2, 646 were successfully cured.

“The state has increased its Tuberculosis treatment and diagnostic centers from 23 in 2007 to 90 in 2017. The treatment centres has also increased from 55 in 2007 to 235 in 2017. The agency also has installed 12 GeneXpert machines in 10 local governments of Bauchi,Alkaleri,Tafawa Balewa,Toro,Ningi,Misau,Darazo,Giade,Azare and Gamawa,” he said.

He, however, lamented that despite such successes recorded, the emergence of tuberculosis drug resistance, as well as the withdrawal of donor partners, posed a challenge in the treatment of the disease and appealed to stakeholders to consider increasing funds for the treatment.