Bayelsa inaugurates graduate employment c’tte

By Joy Emmanuel

Yenagoa

In a bid to redress unemployment, the Bayelsa state government yesterday inaugurated a committee on the collation of unemployed graduate in the local government areas with a view to ensuring that they were gainfully employed.

Inaugurating the committee that would collate unemployed Bayelsans in the local councils, the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd), charged the committee chairmen in the eight councils’ to collate a comprehensive list that would serve as workable document for the committee at the state level.

“We are aware of the unemployed situation in the country and to mop up idle hands, government came up with the plan to collate all unemployed graduates in the state, engage some in the state service and to also take advantage of opening at the federal level to engage others” Jonah said.

The deputy governor charged the committee to work with utmost diligence and precision as they go about their assignment, stressing that inaccurate figure may distort government planning.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, said the inaugurated committee on collation of unemployed graduates was an indication that government had lifted the embargo on employment in the state.

He said the database that would be created would serve as a template for manpower supply on the basis of needs in the right sector of the economy.

Obuebite, who noted that the gesture meant that “government is bringing employment” to their doorsteps, urged Bayelsans to take advantage of the exercise and be documented in order to be gainfully employed to contribute in generating revenue to the state.

Responding, on behalf of the committees, Baraprebo Ikoromo, who said the bulk of the job was in the grassroots, promised that they would submit unbiased report in order to make the job of the collation committee at the state level easier.