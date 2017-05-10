BBC apologises to Emir Sanusi

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologised to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over claims that he was under probe by anti-graft officials for alleged mismanagement of Kano Emirate fund.

Editorial director at BBC, Jamie Angus, informed. Sanusi that an April 24 story that said the traditional ruler was amongst those being investigated in connection to alleged misappropriation of about N6 billion Emirate Council fund was “not correct.”

Angus explained that the station’s editorial staff in Abuja had inaccurately translated an April 24 interview with Muhyi Magaji, the Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, who allegedly stated that Sanusi was under investigation.

“The recording of the interview was passed to another colleague in Abuja office, summarised in a despatch and then sent to London where the online report was written and published.

“It is now clear from our investigations that the reports did not accurately reflect what we were told by Magaji, who had, in fact, made clear to our reporter that you had not been invited in for questioning and indeed that it was unlikely that there would be a need to invite you for question.

“Accordingly, the report we published suggested that you were under personal investigation was not correct and for that I offer my sincere apologies,” Angus said.

In the apology letter, dated April 28, 2017, Angus said the BBC had removed the inaccurate interview from its website on April 26. (Premium Times)