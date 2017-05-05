Before crackdown on armed herdsmen, others

Abdullahi M. Gulloma

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Babagana Monguno, said that the federal government will mobilise the security agencies to commence nationwide crackdown on all criminal elements across the country.

Monguno revealed so this week in Abuja while addressing journalists at the end of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The National Security Adviser said that he briefed the council on the activities of cattle rustlers, herdsmen and farmers clashes and other criminal elements. “I was called upon for NEC to give them an update on the general security situation in the country,” he said. “Basically, my brief dwelt on the prevailing situation among cattle rustlers, herdsmen and farmers and, in particular, Kaduna, Taraba and Benu states.

I have given them a detailed brief on the current situation. Apart from that, the council was also briefed on what the security agencies are doing. Basically, the security agencies have commenced a general crack down of gunmen, cattle rustlers and militants.”

Of course, there’s no gain in saying that the need to crack down on gunmen, cattle rustlers and militants is long overdue. For too long, these groups of criminals have rendered some sections of the country, especially in Benue, Plateau and Taraba states almost ungovernable, caused many to be homeless and brought about hardships and economic dislocations.

However, for the nation to be successful in this all-important crusade against violent criminals, the following questions must be answered comprehensively. How and from where do people easily acquire arms? Why do criminals steal cows at gun point? Where are stolen cows sold? Who are the buyers? Why do farmers clash with herdsmen?

If the questions can be answered and the people agree to cooperate with security agencies, then, about half of the job can be considered done for if people can expose criminals among them, the laws and security agents can handle them.

Though, it must be said that Nigeria appears to be acting slowly and behind time and warning on some issues, like the current challenges posed by cattle rustlers which were predicted since few decades ago.

A study, commissioned by the U.N.O., which researched on the Sahel Savannah of West Africa in 1983, discovered that that there would be huge conflicts in the savannah region due to the effects of climate change.

The report of the study specifically said that the conflict would be between cattle breeders and farmers and proffered solutions to the predicted conflicts. Unfortunately, as it now seems, Nigeria either did not take the study serious or ignored U.N.O’s report.

But for either reason, the situation became a double tragedy for Nigeria when the anticipated conflicts became fuelled and exacerbated by the lack of difficulty in the process of acquiring arms by the people of warring groups, who are adequately armed and often scare some security agents, growing cattle population, and effects of climate change on the availability of water and forage crops.

Again, other observers believe cattle rustling and other form of criminality are aided by unemployment of especially the youth in the country. And this opinion can hardly be faulted for it is easy to discern reason why people can devise means, albeit illegality, to fend for themselves.

Thankfully, in this regard, the National Economic Council has decided to locate the States Governments’ Coordination Unit of the social security programme in the office of governors in order to ensure an effective implementation of the Buhari-led administration’s social investment programmes now operational in all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Speaking during the council’s meeting, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the programmes are progressing well in the states and the FCT.

Yet, there is need for our authorities to find gainful engagement for the unemployed, equip the security agencies and adequately fund their operations. The authorities should also ensure inter-state cooperation in areas of operations of security agencies, who must also work closely together to obliterate violent and illegal armed from the shores of our land.