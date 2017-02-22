Belgore, Sulaiman never stole N450m campaign fund – Kwara PDP

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara state, have joined forces to condemn the probe of former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman and another party chieftain, Mohammed Dele Belgore, over the N450million campaign fund during the 2015 general elections.

Both chairmen, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo and Sunday Fagbemi, who spoke at separate fora, warned the federal government to stop the persecution of the duo, saying they did not embezzle the fund.

The two leaders were recently summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for their alleged role in the collection and management of the fund.

Defending them at a weekly programme monitored on Harmony FM Radio station in Idofian, Kwara state, Oyedepo said Belgore, as the state coordinator for President Goodluck Jonathan re-election campaign, the minister only received the money on behalf of the party in their capacity as party’s intermediaries and never diverted the fund for their personal use.

He described the EFCC’s claims against the duo as politically-motivated since the duo could not have asked the party the source of campaign fund given to them as the state’s campaign helmsmen, especially when the president did a fundraising where he realised over N21b.

According to him, the party leaders rightly declared and handed over the N450m at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin, attended by top party chieftains like Prof. Oba Abdulraheem; Hajia Bola Shagaya; John Dara; PDP governorship candidate, Senator Simeon Ajibola; former Minister Bio Ibrahim; Mr Yinka Aluko; and Senator Suleiman Ajadi, among others.

He said the money had been used for campaign logistics across all the senatorial districts of the state and that no individual diverted any money.

“The president did a fundraising and he sent money to Kwara for the purpose of campaign, just as he did to other states. This money was N450m for the entire Kwara.

Also in a statement, Fagbemi, the other factional leader, warned the federal government to stop persecuting opposition figures over 2015 general elections campaign funds.

While also condemning last Monday’s blockade of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, initial venue of Senator Ahmad Makarfi –led PDP stakeholders meeting, he said if there was any issue about the party’s campaign funds, such should be directed at Jonathan.