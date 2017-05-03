Belgore urges court to dismiss money laundering charges

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Dele Belgore, yesterday urged a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the N450 million money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the ground that the prosecution failed to file and serve all documents needed to prosecute the case.

Belgore, in an application filed through his lawyer, Mr. Ebun Shofunde, argued that the charges against him were incompetent and ought to be dismissed.

Belgore and Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, a former minister of national planning, were arraigned on February 8, 2017 for allegedly collecting the sum of N450m from the $115,010,000 allegedly shared by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the run-up to the 2015 general election.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty and trial had commenced.

At the resumed proceedings yesterday, however, Belgore’s lawyer, Shofunde, said his client was challenging the validity of the charges against him as the prosecution had failed to file and serve all the necessary documents to prosecute the case.

But counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to dismiss the application immediately, saying it was a tactic to stall the proceedings.

Ruling on the arguments, Justice Aikawa held that the ACJA was the supreme legislation regarding criminal trials and that the court would continue to be guided by its provisions regardless of the law under which the defendant’s application was brought.

The court further held that the application was not yet ripe for hearing and that its filing should not stall the continuation of the defendants’ trial.

Justice Aikawa adjourned further proceedings in the case till May 31.