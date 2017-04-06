Bello charges HoS on ‘new direction for workers’

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has charged the state new Head of Service (HoS), Malam Yabagi Alhaji Sule, to give the state civil service a new direction for effective service delivery.

Bello gave the charge yesterday after Sule took oath of office at the Government House, Minna, urging him to establish a cordial relationship with the civil servants in the state for a successful tenure.

He expressed confidence on the ability and capability of the new Head of Service to perform well and called on him to ensure that welfare of civil servants is given priority attention under his watch.

The governor counselled Sule to discharge his duty diligently, with the fear of God and make sure he becomes a role model to the State Civil Service.

He said: “I have been working with you for almost six months now. So, he is long overdue to be the substantive Head of Service. Don’t disappoint us or the civil servants. Henceforth, all the civil servants in the state will be on your shoulders.

“So, you have to make sure you fight for them. You have to make sure you defend them and you have to make sure you give them what belongs to them. If you do that you won’t have any problem.”

The state Chief Judge represented by Justice Iliyu Mayaki administered the oath of office on the new Head of Service.

Born on January 15, 1959, Sule is a product of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged his first degree in Public Administration in 1984 and later proceeded to Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, for a post-graduate degree.

He joined the Niger state civil service on 1st April, 1986, and hails from Bida local government area of the state.