Bello flags off N5bn Idah-Ibaji road

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state government has flagged off Onyedega road in Ibaji local government area at the contract sum of over N5 billion.

Performing the Flagg off ceremony at Onyedega the headquarters of Ibaji on Wednesday, the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said the flagging off of 40 kilometres Idah-Onyedega road would be asphalt overlay, adding that when completed would boost the economy of the area.

Bello charged the contractor handling the project to ensure quality job, stressing that his administration would not condone shoddy deals.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, who hailed from Ibaji, lamented that the area had long be forgotten in terms of provision of basic social amenities.

He stressed that road was the major problem and concern of the people in Ibaji, applauding the governor for flagging off the construction of the road to better the lives of the people and boosting their economy as farmers.

Achuba, however, urged the people of Ibaji to give their unalloyed support to the present administration to unable them enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for works, housing and urban development Engr. Sadiq Abdulmumuni, described Ibaji as the Food Basket of the state, saying lack of road had been an impediment to the development of the area.