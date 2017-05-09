Bello hails Buhari over 82 Chibok girls’ release

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of 82 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, described the release of the girls as “a masterstroke,” and commended President Buhari for his dogged effort and commitment at ensuring the freedom of the girls.

“The president has made it clear that he will do everything within his powers to ensure the freedom and safe return of these girls and of all Boko Haram captives, we have started seeing the results, surely,” he said.

He said the President had the political will to make the country great, adding that “I pray for his sound health, physical strength as well as increase in wisdom, understanding and knowledge to achieve even greater things for the nation.”

The governor described the release of 82 girls as “glad tidings,” adding that this development would give strength and hope to the parents of those still in the hands of Boko Haram.

He also commended the efforts of all security agencies, especially the military, and all others who were instrumental to the release of the girls.

Apart from some of the girls who escaped on their own, the release of the batch of 82 girls brings to 103 of the total number freed since the abduction of 219 of them in April 14, 2014.