‘Bello has no hand in Okai’s arrest’

By Oyibo Salihu Lokoja

Th e Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Kogi state Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, has distanced the governor from the arrest of Austin Okai, saying the “Governor does not even know the arrested suspect.”

He stated this while reacting to enquiries as to whether the arrest was ordered by the governor, saying the governor was “devoting his time to rebuilding the state from rubbles of decadeslong maladministration and failure by his predecessors.” He said: “It is unfair and incorrect to insinuate Governor Yahaya Bello was the mastermind of the arrest of Austin Okai. Th e governor doesn’t know him or his activities that have been brought to the limelight after his arrest.

Th e report is also unfair to the professionalism of the Police as the security agency is empowered to deal with issues of security and criminality without been prompted by anyone. “Governor Yahaya Bello is serious with the business of rebuilding the state, reforming the civil service, improving infrastructures and creating wealth for the people.

Th ese are more important to the Governor than ordering the arrest of people. “Security agencies know what constitute insecurity to the state and should be left to do their job. Th e governor will never impede the course of injustice as he is determined to ensure security in Kogi state. I urge those peddling the falsehood to desist from furthering their spurious project.”