Bello orders Karu General Hospital open for use

By Abdullahi Muhammad

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat that the 135-bed Karu General Hospital be opened for immediate use.

He gave the charge recently when he inspected the health facility in Karu.

He said the coming on board of the Karu General Hospital was expected to take enormous pressure off the Asokoro District Hospital, Nyanya General Hospital, as well as Maitama District Hospital.

Blueprint gathered that the Karu General Hospital was initially a 225-bed facility built by the FCT Administration with 40% of the hospital leased to the Primus Super Specialty Hospital (an Indian Hospital) for management.

Bello further directed that the hospital should immediately begin General Out Patient Department (GOPD) services, antenatal services, in addition to opening the mortuary to the public.

Earlier, the Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mrs. Alice Odey-Achu, and the Medical Director of the Karu General Hospital, Dr. Marcus Mamman, had led the minister and his entourage round the entire secondary health facility.

In a related development, the minister paid an unscheduled visit to the Zuba Hospital where he instructed that the hospital should begin operations by May 1, 2017.

Mrs. Odey-Achu, who led the Minister round the Zuba Hospital, assured that the Secretariat was ready to begin operations on the appointed date.

She reiterated that everything needed to enable the hospital to begin services was already on ground and that they were ready to hit the ground running.