Benefits of golden melon

Golden melon is a sizeable, bright yellow melon with a pale green to white inner fl esh. Botanically known as Cucumis melo and of the family of Cucurbitaceae (Cucurbit), the golden melon is originally from Europe and Africa before spreading to other parts of the world. It is distinguished by its bright goldencoloured fi rm skin with succulent juicy sweet fl esh Golden melon is of great importance to us due to its high medicinal and nutritional benefi ts. Below are some of the benefi ts of golden melon to our body;

Nutritional benefi ts of golden melon Golden melon is a great constituent of essential minerals and nutrients such as vitamin C, pantothenic acid, calcium, zinc, vitamin B6, fi bre, magnesium, iron, potassium, vitamin A and omega-3 & 6. Studies reveal that these vitamins are super essential for the healthy functioning of our body systems. For example, vitamin B6 helps to produce serotonin in our body. Serotonin is a type of chemical that acts as a neurotransmitter for relaying signals from one area of the brain to the other. Th is signal aff ects the brain cells thus impacts the way we feel, sleep, behave and our appetite. It also has an impact on our memory, sexual desire and the way our body regulates its temperature. Th e vitamin A, which is a powerful antioxidant is eff ective for preventing DNA damage and for fi ghting diseases. Studies further reveals that the golden melon seeds are rich source of protein and crude fi bre. De-hulled golden melon seeds contain approximately 50% of oil. Regulates the blood pressure Th e intake of golden melon helps to regulate the blood pressure level due to the presence of potassium in it. Studies reveal that potassium releases signal within the body, which helps to stimulate and regulate the nerves and muscles contractions. As a result, our nerves, blood vessels and muscles greatly depend on this vitamin for healthy functioning and for maintaining a normal blood pressure.

Prevents cardiovascular diseases Due to the high amount of vitamin B6 in golden melon, the serotonin released in the body helps to convert homocysteine and amino acid into essential substances. Th is is very fundamental as studies reveal that increased homocysteine levels are potential cause of cardiovascular disease. Th e Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids present in golden melon also makes it eff ective for maintaining healthy heart. Prevents constipation Golden melon is an excellent constituent of both soluble and insoluble fi ber. Th e presence of dietary fi ber in this fruit makes it very eff ective for aiding easy digestion of food and for preventing constipation. Th e fi ber also helps to keep the digestive tracts free from unwanted products thereby reducing the onset of gastrointestinal diseases.

Healthy weight management Including the golden melon in our daily diets is important for cleansing the colon and for eradicating toxins. Th e result is a healthy body with a balanced weight and a healthier YOU!

Hydrates the body Due to the high water content of the golden melon, the fruit can be eaten regularly to keep the body hydrated. Studies reveal that the fl esh of the golden melon contains approximately 90% water thus important for your body.

Maintains balanced cholesterol level Due to the high fi bre content of the golden melon, it is essential for fl ushing out toxins from the body thus reducing bad LDL cholesterol.

How to eat golden melon fruit Golden melon can be used for making smoothie. You can also eat golden melon as a fresh fruit or mixed in fruit salad. To eat it, simply peel the skin, halve it, scoop off the seeds, cut it into smaller pieces then eat as desired. Golden melon can also be used for making juice. Th is can be done by peeling, deseeding and adding the golden melon in a juicer. -globalfoodbook.com