Benin Court jails APC youth leader for alleged murder

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

An Oredo Magistrate Court in Edo state has remanded the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader, Mr. Osakpamwan Eriyo, for attempted murder of the party ‘s secretary, Chief Osaro Idah.

The APC chieftain was remanded along with the Ward 3 chairman of the party in Oredo local government, Mr. Sunday Osagbona.

A two-count charge of attempted murder was preferred against the accused by the police following a petition by Chief Osaro Idah.

Counsel to the duo (accused), Usunobun Evbayiro had in his application he titled: “’Christmas application” urged the court to grant them custody in the police clinic because of “ill-health”.

According to their lawyer, his clients were asthmatic, hypertensive with high blood and sugar levels and needed constant medical attention.

Barrister Evbayiro further said: “The first accused person collapsed in police station. It was the police doctors that revived him.

“I urge you to use your discretion for him to be kept in police hospital so that police doctors can attend to him. It is for him not to die in custody,” the counsel stated.

However, presiding Chief Magistrate, M.C. Ojobo rejected the application and pointed out that prison custody is the proper place to remand them because according to her, there are health facilities at the prisons.

Ojobo also said she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and therefore ordered the case file to be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The accused pleas were not taken, but the case was adjourned to January 13 for mentioning.

However, a mild drama ensued when Eriyo was brought to court. He was heard shouting at policemen on why he should be brought to court in handcuffs when he was not a criminal.

“Am I a criminal? Did I kill anybody? Why are they charging me for attempted murder? I didn’t do anything. It is the governor that is oppressing me.”

