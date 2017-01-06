Between grazing reserves and Southern Kaduna killings

Share This





















Gbemiga Olakunle

It is amazing the level of destruction of lives and property going on in Southern Kaduna with about 808 people dead and 57 others injured by some suspected heartless Fulani herdsmen. More surprising is the body language from the Presidency which has not condemned the killings akin to a genocide.

However, it was the Sultan of Sokoto who reportedly frowned at the dastardly act.

The respected taditional rler and head of the Muslim community in Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, has even advised President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai to put an end to the crisis in the area. In his condemnation of the Southern Kaduna killings, the Sultan said that Islam forbids the unlawful destruction of lives and property except for a just cause.

While defending his principal, the presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said that there was no need for the president to speak on the matter since the governor is on top of the matter as the Chief Security officer (CSO) of the state. This is a governor that Rev. Father Paul Jatau has accused of being complacent in the handling of the contentious matter. In fact, the Rev. Father went ahead to allege that it was the refusal of the Southern Kaduna residents to turn their lands into grazing reserves of the Fulani herdsmen that sparked the crisis.

We are not really sure whether the presidential spokesperson was quoted out of context or whether the statement actually emanated from him. About 808 human lives reportedly lost in a particular section of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and yet the Presidency has not deemed it fit to utter a single word of condemnation, whether it means it or not! We are talking of human lives here and not those of livestock or chickens. And even if such lives belong to other animals other than humans, what does it cost the authorities concerned to condemn such unwarranted destruction in unmistaken terms before going ahead to investigate the matter with a view to getting to the roots of the matter and put a final step to such ugly occurrences? Since the Sultan and the President of the NSCIA has strongly condemned the destruction and went ahead to advise both the pesident and the governor on what to do, there is no need to further overflog the matter since the concerned authorities have their own living consciences too.

Honestly, under normal circumstances the amiable Femi Adesina that I used to know will not issue the above statement. But as one of the presidential spokespersons, maybe the lot fell on him to issue that kind of statement and he was duty bound to do it even if he has to struggle with his conscience thereafter.

I am not sure the man in his natural elements could raise a knife to kill a chicken, but now he is duty bound to defend the actions or inactions of his principal on any matter even if a significant portion or certain local government areas of a state are under threat of genocide. I don’t really envy him and I couldn’t imagine what he might be passing through silently. Nevertheless, we will not cease in offering our prayers for him in particular and generally for this current administration of for Godly counsel to always prevail in their efforts to direct the affairs of this country.

Fulani herdsmen again? Their issue has become a recurrent decimal in our national security discourse and it has even become a national phenomenon. It is either they are involved in human lives and properties destruction or destruction of farmers’ crops, kidnapping for ransom and sometimes armed robbery.

And we thank God that the Sultan of Sokoto- himself a foremost Fulani man and scion of Othman Dan Fodio has used several forums to condemn and distance himself from the activities of these rampaging Fulani herdsmen. It was revealed that these culprits are foreigners and not Nigerians. And if indeed they are migrant Fulani herdsmen from foreign lands, should the government at whatever level continue to watch as they systematically disrupt the peace of our nation or any part thereof? This should be a food for thought for those that are concerned.

On its own reaction to the Southern Kaduna killings, apart from condemning such dastardly act in strongest terms as the Sultan has done, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has admonished its members through a statement credited to its general secretary that Sunday January 8, 2017 should be observed as a day to identify with the travails of the residents of Southern Kaduna through our prayers and mourning mood. Black has also been recommended as the dress code for the day to reflect the mood of the people.

2016 might be a wailing year with a lot of gory tales for the people of Southern Kaduna as their loud cries and agonies were not considered loud enough to attract an appropriate response from those that should be concerned, but they should be rest assured that the Heavens have noted their plight and will intervene on their behalf by moving the hearts of those in authority to render the respective justices due to them and their assailants “…Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning”-Psalm 30:5(b), KJV.

Gbemiga Olakunle ,JP General Secretary, National Prayer Movement gbemigaolakunle@yahoo.co.uk gbemigaolakunle.blogspot.com

