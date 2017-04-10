Bilateral pact with Nigeria still remains – British envoy

By Oyibo Salihu Lokoja

Th e United Kingdom has reiterated that the bilateral pacts sealed with Nigeria still remain intact even if the country pulls out of the European Union.

Th e British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Th omas Arkwright, who disclosed this in Lokoja while delivering a lecture entitled: “BREXIT: Lessons, Challenges and Opportunities for Nigeria,” applauded the level of democratic maturity displayed by Nigerians in the last general election which culminated in peaceful transition of power.

He emphasised that the inherent issues aff ecting Nigeria development could be solved by credible and purposeful leadership, assuring that the gains of Brexit would rub on Nigeria and other allies when it is fully realised.

On the repatriation of looted funds stashed in the UK, the High Commissioner disclosed that the British government has no intention of holding the money, he however pointed out that some legal and diplomatic processes have to be adhered to. “We are working very hard to get the funds returned to Nigeria.

Th e British government has no intention to hold back the fund because they belong to the people of Nigeria but there are legal processes to be followed to have a successful outcome,” he said. Earlier, in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri, said the lecture would serve as a veritable academic insight on the concept of Brexit. She, however, sought partnership with the UK government on the area of curriculum development to solve the present challenges of the country