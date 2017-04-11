Bill to assist students obtain loans under way’

By Sidi A. Umar Sokoto

A House of Representatives member, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, has empowered 1, 000 women with sewing, grinding machines and N3 million takeoff grant to support them. Similarly, 40 physically challenged were empowered with 40 hand sewing machines and cash.

Th e distributions which was held in Kebbe town, headquarters of Kebbe local government, was attended by commissioners, state APC chairman, directorsgeneral, local government council chairmen, traditional rulers and politicians Speaking at the occasion, Dasuki said the gesture was part of his campaign promises to empower people of his constituency and assured that more “are coming.”

He said women had proved that they “can improve socioeconomic conditions of their families if opportunities and skills” were availed to them to earn a better living.

“‘It is in realisation of this fact that I deemed it worthwhile to come up with a programme tagged Constituency Women and Youth Initiative to empower our youth and women for self reliance and support them to cushion the eff ect of the current recession,” he said. According to him, he is currently working on a bill which will aff ord students to obtain loans from commercial banks to fund their education and will not pay back until they secure jobs.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto state chapter, Alhaji Suleiman Usman Dan Madamin Isa, challenged other law makers to emulate Dasuki to pay back to the people that voted them into power. “Our lawmakers and political appointees should learn to emulate Hon. Adbdussamad Dasuki.

It is payback time because I remember the time we were going round, campaigning and promising people good leadership and support youth and women.”