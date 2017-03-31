Bindows’ emergency in education mere slogan – NUT

By Muazu Abari

Yola

The Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT) in Adamawa state has lampoon the state Governor, Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, saying his declaration of state of emergency in education is a mere slogan and wishful thinking that have not impacted positively in the education sector of the state.

Speaking to journalists in an interview in Yola, the Adamawa state chairman of NUT, Mr. Rodney Nathan said that the administration lacked the zeal and focus to translate the declaration into reality.

He explained that apart from mere declaration, there was nothing put on ground by the administration to prove that it was serious with the declaration much more of turning around the fortune of education sector in the state.

“After the declaration, we were thinking that much attention will be given to the sector as in other sector like roads, but to be honest, apart from mere slogan or wishful thinking there is no any impact to show despite the declaration”

“With the declaration we are still having outstanding salary arrears for five years, we are still having dilapidated classrooms, we are still having hanging promotions and still having pupils receiving lessons under trees”

According to him, there is no way you can achieve the goals of the emergency without taking care of teachers and addressing other challenges that can pave way for the effective takeoff of the emergency.

Even as he accused the government of relegating them to the background by not carrying them along in the emergency declaration, he stressd that their expectations was that government would asked them to submit proposals or seek for their opinions on how best the state of emergency could be achieved.

All efforts to get the reaction of the state Commissioner for

Education, Prof. Kaletpwa Farauta for her comments proved abortive.