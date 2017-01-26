Blame Oyegun for APC crisis – Jabi

Share This





















Comrade Abdullah Mohammed Jabi, is chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory. He is also the General Secretary of Campaign for Democracy (CD). In this interview with BODE OLAGOKE, he speaks about the crisis rocking his party, why President Muhammadu Buhari must speak up and the current recession, among other issues. Excerpts

What is your reaction to the budget sent to the National Assembly by the Buhari administration?

I think President Buhari has been thorough about the 2017 budget and it was caption ‘budget of restoration and hope’ and all the policies and body language of Mr. President I think he would be able to deliver 99 percent of that budget going by the estimation, projection, source of income both local and foreign currency he would be to deliver on it especially now that much recovery is been done from the looters of the treasury and it would be put back into the 2017 budget and it is a wake up development where we are going to see the real sectors been properly taken care of so they can be multiplying effect in terms of those domestic products and goods and services.

What assurance do you have that in 2017, the country will get out of this current recession?

Recession has been there before the present administration came into power except it hasn’t come to a breakthrough as it is today and the present administration has had to contend with it and hopefully he is doing well through the diversification of the economy, job creation, the social safety net of social investment programs that is targeted at the youths and above all we begin to see that more vacancies are to be created in the formal and informal sector that would reduce the burden of youth unemployment and when that is done; all hands on deck the economy will move faster. Don’t forget the crude oil price in the market has started appreciating that is a very good sign and it shows we are really working round the clock to get out of recession.

What is your view about the crisis rocking APC at every level of leadership, are you not worried?

I am worried and sincerely and I am one person that is very vocal on this matter that Mr. President needs to speak up and needs to engage the party leadership, the party working committee to make sure those issues are addressed once for all. Distancing himself from party politics won’t help matters. Mr. President is too much committed to governance and leaving the Vice that brought him to power, that is a wrong calculation from my own perspective and again the party leaders should be able to help him too to handle that aspect of responsibility because it is party administration but he should give them an enabling environment to achieve this which is very critical for the sustenance of APC and governance stabilizing the party politics.

Some party APC chieftaincy are calling for the sack of the NWC of your party. What is your reaction to that? They say they are no more capable of running the party, do you believe in this?

I think the greater part of the blame should go to the chairman of the party because of what I would refer to less affair leadership. Under his watch the secretariat was disconnected by Power Holding Company of Nigeria, the staffs aren’t regularized in terms of regular papers and salaries under his watch the party couldn’t hold regular meeting to resolve most critical inter party issues and what I would refer to as the keen interest in rewarding system. This party has been seen to produce governance and this party must been seen to do what is right to those that make it to be in power in the first place. The issue of reward system is a challenge in this party and Mr. President has been so slow living PDP members to be in the offices of MDAs up to this material time including board which isn’t healthy for the party.

What money is he going to use for 2019 when we know that politics is monetized in this part of the world so he needs to very serious and alive in his responsibility that those who brought him into power and contributed in one way or the other particularly the NGOs, the Civil societies and other professional bodies should be given a role to play in governance so they can recoup their input that they made when it was so much needed for him to be in place and he couldn’t have the needed financial resources to achieve that. So the issue of board appointment is very key and it must be discussed first quarter of this year so it would reduce the tension that is booming all over the place. It is because the boys have no job to do that they keep on igniting one problem or the other. So it is key that he understands this and do the needful.

These crises some political minds are also saying that it would lead to the much talked about mega party. Don’t you think when this mega party comes on board it might affect the fortune of your party come 2019?

I don’t see it that way because Nigeria has left Egypt about 2 years ago and if anybody is thinking that we are going to be stereotype into what has brought us to mess we are today that person is an enemy of the state and should be executed. Mega party or no mega party it is just a name and as far as we are concerned the policy of the present government has direction, focus, we are all seeing it. I want Nigerians to antagonise which aspect of the manifesto of APC that Mr. President isn’t executing? There is no pain without gain. Remember we were led off shoot of our past glory by the looting of the treasury and we are paying the price so I am happy that even the untouchables; the Judiciary and the Judges are now been touched and that is to tell you that Mr. President is rugged, he committed in doing what he said he would do which is reshaping Nigeria for the present generation and the one unborn. So mega party or no mega party APC would remain a party to reckon with and the leadership of the party would remain to grab governance and administration until they get it right.

Don’t forget the immediate party that lost at the centre which is PDP was there for about 19 years so we still have an incubation period through which we have to go through this crises and then stabilize and get things right. So mega party shouldn’t be a scaring political party, isn’t it the same Nigerians that would be there? We want to look at the antecedent, we want to look at where they are coming from, we want to look at what they have done in the past. We haven’t seen apart from what Mr. President is doing, Nigeria can’t be ruled in the platform of chop and chop again; that is it. We must reckon with what we are passing through, we created our destiny and we must reshape our own destiny. When there is a good leader at the centre we must rally to support him to ensure that his policies and programs are implemented.

The issue of insecurity in the country the APC led administration seems to have achieved substantively here but Nigerians are saying until chibok girls are back boko haram isn’t defeated

Well as an individual under the constitution you have a right to air your views whether positive or negative but if you look at the scenario of the chibok girls which this administration inherited it has been bad before this government came into power so it is very difficult for you to see Mr. President seeing whether they can return back or not, it is outside he preview the best he can do is to suppress them and they have been defeated technically today and the remaining of them that fled into the large society are being watched and today we can have our eyes closed in our country and our give credit to our armed forces; those surface soldiers the Air force, Army, DSS, police that sacrificed their lives in defending our nation and our people and my mind goes straight Lt Col. Ali that lost his life at the peak of winning the war and other failing soldiers of this war in the past 7 years. Chibok girls isn’t an issue that anybody can sit and tell you that they would come back even those agitating knows that an issue of over two years the ascertain ion hasn’t be clearly identified and booming has continue using them as canning folder in times of war and if you are putting the cloak around the neck of the president you are being unfair, if you are putting the cross on the neck of the military you are being unfair to them because Chibok girls is just a segment of Nigerians that were just a victim and captive of boko haram what about innocent victims that were capture and caliphate where declared in their local government and their state? Their scenario is even worse than that of IDPs, their scenario is worse than the military men that sacrificed their lives at the altar of this war for the country.

So anybody can search for the chibok girls if they are available they would bring them out but if they are not available sorry; the parents and Nigerian society at large must understand the scenario of the chibok girls that aren’t found at the moment but it is neither the fault of Mr. President or APC or the fault of the military. So it is unfortunate that their destiny goes the way it goes and our mind goes to them and we weep. In fact i have a friend’s daughter that is a victim and every day I see the father I weep for him but for you to say due to that the boko haram haven’t been defeated since the chibok girls haven’t been found you are just making mockery of the reality of the situation that has confronted this country that was taken with levity under the charge of President Goodluck Jonathan.

There is this speculation in the media that the leadership of your party the APC are facing pressure to declare support for second term for Mr. President. What do you have to say about that?

It is wrong for any party to declare a second term when we are still midway in the first tenure. Let us see how 2017 would be alongside human resources, alongside opportunities that are created, alongside budget implementation 80 percent, transparency and accountable governance. When we see the end of 2017 we would be able to make postulation to talk about 2019 because we are still halfway. How can you be declaring for Mr. President to continue in office that is still battling with the magnitude of human and material problems that are already in existence demanding very scientific, high intelligence knowledge to resolve. Mr. President when he was opportunited to rule under the military regime as head of state the problem he inherited was as worse as what he inherited when he came under a democratic dispensation and a new dimension is into it because there is sophistication in cry and there is high tech corruption; systemic corruption in all aspect of our lives above all there is conspiracy against the president and administration by the international community by cutting of the crude price at international market that lead us to where we are in 2016 and 2017.

What is your view of what happened recently at the National Assembly where Senator Ali Ndume was removed?

The unceremonial coup by Senator Bukola Saraki is a crime against his colleagues and humanity and he going to pay dearly for it. The fact that you sacrificed Senator Ndume on the platter of gold for Senator Lawan Hammed to take over leadership of Senate does not exonerate your crime of falsification of asset which he is standing trial over. He must know that, and then his dealing with a Lion that has no mercy over the issue of crime because the man (Bulgari) will tell you ‘I’m neutral go and face your case.

So, Saraki need to play safely. He is not being smart about the matter and watch it between now and March the Senate will be further divided and Saraki will have more enemies than friends because religion will play out, Geo-political ethnicity will play out and they will begin to see divided Senate and he will be the worse for it.

What do you think Senator Saraki should do to salvage the situation?

The worst has been done except if Senator Ndume is going to court to challenge the illegality because there are procedures there were not consumated, on that ground he will be able to justify his removal as non and void and has no effect but if Ndume is not ready to go through litigation to seek redress on the matter then watch out of what become of Saraki in the nearest future that is the danger in that arrangement.”

