BOCOEST matriculates 455 NCE, diploma students

Maiduguri Th e Umar IBM Ibrahim El Kanemi College of Education, Science and Technology (BOCOEST) Bama, has matriculated 455 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Th e students are to study for the award of National Certifi cate of Education, (NCE) and Diploma programmes. Addressing the students yesterday, the Provost of the college, Malam Usman Aka Makinta, commended Governor Kashim Shettima for the eff ort of his administration in uplifting the standard of education in the state. He, however, called on the government to extend his laudable projects to tertiary institutions in the state. Th e Provost also commended the dedication and commitment of staff of the college despite all odds and charged the matriculating students to face their academic activities with seriousness. According to him, the college has harmonised its academic calendar, while the 2013/2014 statement of results were now ready for collection and the library stocked with new books and reference materials like journals and periodicals.

Makinta said the college will soon take delivery of 100 desktop computer, while the induction of its 2013/2014 NCE students by the teachers registration council was in progress. Representative of the State Ministry of Higher Education, Malam Mustapha Modu Damboa, declared government commitment towards successful implementation of the college academic programmes.

He warned the students against examination malpractices, cultism and drug abuse Chairman, Orientation and Matriculation Committed, who doubled as the Academic Secretary , Ahmed Mustapha, said the college was one of the richest in academic programmes being ran under the guide of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).