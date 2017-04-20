Boko Haram: 30,000 displaced Nigerians return from Cameroon

Borno state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that 30,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who fled the state at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, have returned home.

Spokesperson of the agency, Abdullahi Umar, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri yesterday that the figure was part of the 78, 000 IDPs that fled the state to Cameroon during the period.

Umar said the returnees were part of the 43,000 IDPs that signified interest to return home.

He said the displaced persons were being kept in a camp at Banki in Bama local government area of the state.

He said a team of SEMA officials had already visited the camp to assess their condition.

“The SEMA Executive Secretary, Malam Alkali Goni, has led a delegation of the agency to Banki to assess the conditions of the IDPs,” he said.

The spokesman also said the IDPs had been assured that the state government had made adequate provisions for their welfare.

He quoted the Caretaker Chairman of the local government, Baba Shehu, as thanking the state government for the gesture and promising judicious use of the items donated.