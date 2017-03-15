Bolt opts out of World Relay

Usain Bolt is poised to skip next month’s IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas as he prepares to retire from the sport later this year.

The reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion told reporters at a track meeting in Kingston that he was unlikely to feature in the Jamaica squad for the two-day championship set for April 22-23.

“My coach hasn’t said anything about it (World Relays), so I doubt that I will be competing there this year. I am just trying to stay injury free,” said Bolt, who is looking forward to his final race on Jamaican soil, the Racers Track Club Grand Prix set for June 10.

“It’s just going to be exciting and emotional, I think it might be a little bit emotional, but I am looking forward to it, it’s my coach’s meet, so I am excited to be a part of it.”

As the reigning world champion over 100m and 200m, Bolt qualifies automatically for the World Championships in London and will not take part at the Jamaican Championships qualifying event in June.

The 30-year-old said he was happy with his training for the final few months of his career, which will end with his retirement after the World Championships.

“Everything is going smooth, so the key thing is to stay injury free. I am just going to continue pushing myself and pushing my body and I hope it will work out,” he said.

Bolt, the world record holder, successfully defended his Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m crowns at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Games.