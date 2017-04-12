Borno buys 27 trucks to convey materials to liberated communities

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

Borno state government has purchased 27 trucks/trailers at the cost of N405 million to be used for transportation of relief items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had returned to their communities.

The Commissioner of Works and Transport, Alhaji Adamu Lawan, disclosed this yesterday when he inspected ongoing construction of roads, drainages, bridges and other housing projects executed by the ministry under Direct Labour.

Lawan said the trucks, apart from providing job opportunities, would also be used to convey construction materials to newly liberated communities, adding that “government is massively reconstructing and re-building all destroyed structures across the state.”

The commissioner, while inspecting the vehicles at the State Mechanical Workshop on Baga road in Maiduguri metropolis, said “with support the ministry is getting from Governor Kashim Shettima, the N60 million worth of Marini Asphalt Plant which was purchased by the ministry recently” had been installed and ready for operation.

He regretted that the only existing Asphalt Plant, which was purchased by government since in the early 1980s, had become obsolete and outdated, but with the newly purchased and installed plant on Bama road, to complement each other “will go a long way to make finished products available for projects execution across the state.”

He expressed satisfaction with the level of roads, drainage constructions and other projects in Bulumkutu Abuja, Legacy Garden Housing Estates, Gomari Airport dual carriage way, Galtimari extension, Phase II Customs Bridge and Presidential Lodge at the Government House, all in Maiduguri metropolis.

The commissioner also inspected the ongoing re-modelling of 3.8-kilometre perimetre fencing and interlocking surface of Gwange Main Cementery, which had reached 40% completion.

While at the ongoing Phase II interlocking surface of Maiduguri- Damaturu- Kano dual carriage way, the commissioner told the site engineer, Jubrin Mustapha, not to compromise standard, “considering the desire and determination of Governor Kashim Shettima to beautify Maiduguri.”