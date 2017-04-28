Borno police may auction recovered 379 cattle, 179 goats, sheep

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

Borno state Police Command may be forced to auction 379 cattle, 179 goats and sheep recovered by the 8 Task Force Division of the Nigerian Army, Monguno, from Boko Haram suspects and handed over to the Command on April 7, 2017.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Damian Chukwu, disclosed this to the newsmen yesterday, stressing that the Command might be forced to approach a court of competent jurisdiction for permission to carry out public auction as the command cannot continue to feed the recovered animals indefinitely.

The Police Commissioner also paraded three members of a robbery gang who attempted to dispossess a tricycle rider of his tricycle by stabbing him on the hand and escaping with it before they were arrested by the police.

The Command also arrested three fraudsters who grind sawdust, pepper, some flour and other ingredients to sell to the public as spices.

They were arrested by undercover operatives and will appear in court.

Chukwu added that one Modu Bulama Mustapha, a wood seller, was arrested for allegedly ferrying fuel for Boko Haram operating along Alagarno -Maiduguri axis.

He also disclosed that one Ishaku Apagu had been arrested by the Command following his attempt to exhort N150, 000 when he dressed in a military uniform, a mask and a toy gun.