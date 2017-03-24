BoT to Makarfi , Sherrif: Don’t let ambition destroy PDP

By Emeka Nze Abuja

Th e Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned feuding factions of the party to beware of selfi sh ambition, if they do not want the party destroyed. Chairman of the party BoT, Sen Walid Jubril, stated this while receiving the report of the reconciliation committee, led by the Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson. However, Dickson had earlier cautioned the two factions, led by Sen Ali Modu Sheriff and Sen Ahmed Makarfi , to drop their ego and ambition for the unity of the party.

Earlier yesterday, both factions of PDP agreed to a cessation of infl ammatory statements. Th e agreement was reached under the supervision of the party’s reconciliation committee led by the Bayelsa state governor, Hon Seriake Dickson in Abuja. According to Walid, he warned that “Selfi sh or personal ambition should never try to destroy this party.”

He further dismissed plans to form a new party adding: “Any attempt by any member to leave PDP for an unborn party is not a good decision. You cannot build a solid house and abandon it mid way. We must never behave as never do well. We must resolve our compromises. We need two strong parties, PDP and other one.”