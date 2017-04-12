Boy, 14, docked for ‘raping’ 7-year-old girl

A 14-year-old boy (name withheld) yesterday appeared in an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun state for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, name withheld.

The accused, who lives at No. 6, Ifelodun Community, Oke-Ore, Atan, Ota, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 2, at 11.30 a.m. at his residence.

He said the accused had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the seven-year-old girl.

Gbesi said the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Rights Law, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, S. O. Banwo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun state government.

Banwo also ordered that one of the sureties must be closed relation of the accused, while the other must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case till May 9, for hearing.