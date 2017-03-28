BPE will ensure successful privatisation – DG

By David Agba Abuja

Acting Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Dr. Vincent Onome Akpotaire has pledged that the Bureau would continue to monitor privatized fi rms to ensure success of the programme.

He also pointed out that the media is a signifi cant part of the reforms being carried out by the BPE. Dr Akpotaire stated this at an interactive session with the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigerian (FICAN) in Abuja. He said that the nature of the Bureau’s function requires a buy-in from the public through thorough and continuous enlightenment by the media.

Akpotaire stated that the task of informing and enlightening stakeholders and infl uencing the perceptions of the general public was though tasking, not insurmountable through the eff orts of the media. He pledged an open door policy which would continuously make information available to the media and by extension to the public.

Th e Acting Director General buttressed this point as he recalled the recently conducted bids opening exercises for the restructuring of the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) which had a strong media presence for the purpose of monitoring transparency and information dissemination. Th e Chairman, FICAN, Simeon Ogoegbulem reaffi rmed the media’s dedication to information dissemination.

He said that he and his colleagues would not relent as their profession bordered on trust and conscience. He stated that through responsible reportage and investigative journalism with the aim of reaching the audience at every touch point, Nigerians would be continuously enlightened about the reforms programme. To this, the Acting Director General stated that through the media, Nigerians can truly own the privatisation and reforms process.