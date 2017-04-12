British boy cycles across Australia in record time

A British boy traveled thousands of miles from Eastern to Western Australia in a record time of about a month. Si-am Juntakereket, who A child found living with monkeys in a forest in India has been dubbed “Mowgli girl” after the character in the Jungle Book. Th e youngster could not speak, behaved like an animal and ran on all fours. She ate food from the fl oor without using her hands, said doctors treating her. Th e girl, believed to be aged between 10 and 12, was naked and looked very comfortable roaming with the primates when she was discovered by tree surgeons in the Katarniya Ghat forest range. When they tried to rescue her, they were chased away by the monkeys it seemed like she had not eaten for many days. “Her behaviour was totally like an animal. Th e way she moved, even her eating habits were like that of an animal. “She would throw food on the ground and eat it directly with her mouth, without lifting it with her hands. She used to move around using only her elbows and her knees.” Doctors in Uttar Pradesh state have been treating her since she was discovered in January. She has now started walking normally and eating with her hands. She is still unable to talk, but understands whatever people tell her and also smiles, said a hospital spokesman. Her story has similarities with Rudyard Kipling’s tale about a boy called Mowgli who was brought up by wolves. Police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify the girl. Offi cers are also attempting to fi nd out how she got into the forest and who her parents are. She will be sent to a home for juveniles until she is identifi ed. turned 14 during the cross-country trip, traveled about 100 miles per day and arrived in Perth after completing the recordsetting 29 day journey. Juntakereket managed to travel 3,000 miles from Sydney to Perth in the fastest-ever cycle time after narrowly dodging an oncoming truck and spending a day in the hospital being treated for insect bites, as his mother Tania Jeff ery followed in her Land Rover. “It was arduous and grueling but he has kept his spirits high,” Juntakereket’s stepfather Simon Gillett, 53, told STV. “Th ey’re relieved to have got to the end. Si-am is so pleased that he’s done it – he wants to keep on going.” Juntakereket began cycling four years ago and was inspired to make the trip across Australia by his coach, endurance athleteBob Brown. Th e teen ended his trip by dipping his toes and his bike in the ocean and said he hopes to become a professional cyclist.

