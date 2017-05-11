British military trains 254 depot instructors

By Moh Bello Habib

Zaria

British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) has trained no fewer than 254 instructors of Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, to enable them to be better prepared for future recruits of the Formation.

Speaking at the occasion, the outgoing Commandant of the Institution, Brig. – Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, thanked the team for their commitment and endurance throughout the period of the training.

He said the training was aimed at building capacity of the participants, adding that it is usually conducted twice a year to prepare the instructors to impact knowledge on prospective recruits of the institution.

Musa added that the exercise started with 74 Regular Recruits that passed out last year.

Earlier, the BMATT leader, Capt. Will Heaton, said: “The training and skills we have given will enable you to better prepare future recruits for the challenges the Nigerian Army will face.

“The Course is designed so that we can make the most of time we have to teach you; hence the long days with, at times, a lot of information to take on board.”

He congratulated the trainees for their hard work.

The leader added that the team, as instructors, had given the trainees the basic toolset which they needed to build upon their experiences and learning from their mistakes.

“As for the last four weeks of the training, the BMATT team has been impressed by the instructors’ aggression, enthusiasm and ability to quickly assimilate information. I encourage you to maintain these and instill these qualities in the recruits.”