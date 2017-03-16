Budding writers: 4 genres of books to consider

I would ’ve sold more books in Nigeria if… – Adichie Stories by Ibrahim Ramalan Award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie has come out to say that she would be more successful in Nigeria if she is not a feminist. She made this statement in an interview with the UK Guardian. “Feminism is not that hot. I can tell you I would sell more books in Nigeria if I stopped and said I’m no longer a feminist. I would have a stronger following, I would make more money” she said. In the interview spoke about how feminism has become a fad and a mainstream buzzword. She also spoke about the double standards of fatherhood and motherhood.

“I think we need to stop giving men cookies for doing what they should do… On the one hand, I realise that my husband is unusual; on the other, I feel resentful when he’s overpraised by my family and friends. He’s like Jesus” said the author. Chimamanda Adichie touched on Donald Trump and the American political scene.

Adichie was recently elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member. Chimamanda joins Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who was elected in 1986, making her the second Nigerian in the Academy. According to the press release, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and President Yehudi Wyner will induct three foreign honorary members.

Joyce Carol Oates will deliver the centennial Blashfield Foundation Address. Adichie, alongside two other newly elected foreign honorees, Kaija Saariaho, a Finnish composer, and Zadie Smith, an English writer and the 14 elected Americans will be inducted at the annual