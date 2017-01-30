Budget padding: We acted within our powers – Deputy Speaker

Share This





















By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Sulaimon ‘Lasun Yussuff, at the weekend in Ilorin, cleared the leadership of the Green Chamber on the allegation of budget padding levelled against it in the 2016 budget.

This is even as he regretted that the ‘‘unwillingness on the parts of executives in some instances to take the legislature into confidence’’ as major challenge to democracy.

He also identified the rot in the third tier of government as one of major obstacles to the growth of Nigeria’s nascent democracy, describing it as ‘’a pain in the neck of Nigerians.’’

Yussuff stated these while delivering a paper at the 17th edition of the Media Parliament of Kwara state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Ilorin.

He spoke on a topic “Challenges of Lawmaking and the Delivery of Dividend of Democracy in Nigeria”.

Yussuff said that it was the exclusive preserve of the legislative arm to re-work annual fiscal document tabled before it by the executive organ, saying such document remained “an estimate and not real budget”.

The deputy speaker told the gathering that the allegation against the leadership of the House by the suspended Jubrin was of no effect and could not substantiated, adding that the House acted within its powers.

The deputy speaker said that the house was empowered to re-allocate and reconcile figures in the budget estimates that were believed not to be properly done.



Yusuff said many Nigerians were ignorant of the working of the legislative arm and fond of passing verdict without verifiable facts on some allegations levelled against the lawmakers.

