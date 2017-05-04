Buhari absent at FEC meeting again

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) which often takes place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presiding over the meeting which started at about 11am. It was the third time Osinbajo presided over the meeting in recent times in the absence of the President who has not been seen in public in recent weeks.

This is coming despite assurances by the President’s wife, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, that her husband’s health is not as bad as it is being portrayed in some quarters.

She said on her social media platforms that the President’s illness had been exaggerated, adding that he has been performing his official duties effectively.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived. Meanwhile, he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, has denied reports that the President was being fed through intravenous injections.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Mohammed urged Nigerians to ignore the report because it “is absolute bunkum.”

He said: “The answer to your first question is absolute bunkum. It is absolutely untrue that he is being fed. He was in the office yesterday as you all reported. And if the doctors say he should take a rest, I think you’ll recover faster when you rest rather than by forcing yourself to work when you are not fit to work.

“All he is doing is he is following the doctor’s advice. Mr. President himself told the nation he has never been this sick and he is going to take it easy. He said it from day one when he came back from the UK.

“So, whatever is happening today is not any strange development, it is exactly what he said. That he’s been advised to take it easy by his doctors and that he will soon also go back for further treatment. So, I don’t think its anything that is out of the place from what he said. He has been quite transparent and upfront in the matter concerning his health.”

The minister said the President did not attend the FEC meeting in compliance with doctors advice to rest well to enable him recover fully.

He said the President’s ill-health would not affect the administration’s two years anniversary celebration on May 29, 2017.

“We would be two years old in a few weeks time. And in our very normal customary way we are going to mark it because we have a lot of story to tell. We are proud that within two years we’ve made tremendous progress”, he said.