Buhari appoints chief executives for 23 federal agencies

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of heads and members of 23 federal agencies.

A statement signed by the Director (Press) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, yesterday said the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointees are Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Mary Ikpere-Eta, Director-General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD); Bayo Somefun, Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF); and Ahmed Dangiwa, Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB).

Others are Alex Okoh, Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); Abdulkadir Saidu Umar, Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA); Ibrahim Musa Goni, Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer of National Park Service (NPS); Nnenna A. Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO of Service Compact (SERVICOM); Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, Director-General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE); Saliu Dada Alabi, Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS); Professor Jef. T. Barminas, Director-General of National Research Institute for Chemical Technology; and Dr. Haruna Yerima,Director-General of Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER).

Other appointees are Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Tunde Erukera, Executive Secretary of Consumer Protection Council; Mohammed Bello Tukur, Secretary of Federal Character Commission; Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman, Director-General (subject to Senate’s confirmation) of National Pension Commission (PENCOM); and Umar Gambo Jibrin, Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Others include Mrs. Folashade Joseph, Managing Director of Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation; Cecilia Umaru Gaya, Director-General of Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); Mrs. Luci Ajayi, Executive Secretary of Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board; Emmanuel Jimme, Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority; Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission; and Jalani Aliyu, Director-General of Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council.