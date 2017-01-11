Buhari congratulates veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson at 77

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated ace entertainer, presenter and comedian, Jimmy Johnson, aka Okoro, who turns 77 years on January 11, 2017.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President extolled the exceptional talent, skills and versatility of the veteran actor, whose sterling performances in the Village Headmaster, the Citizens and other soap operas, earned him reputation and recognition at both national and international levels.

The statement read in part: “As one of the pioneers of TV drama in Nigeria and a respected thespian, the President believes the septuagenarian’s contribution to the movie industry, which ranks second in the world, remains indelible, especially as the actors now play major roles in national and global development.

“President Buhari commends Johnson for the sacrifice, patriotism and loyalty to his country and his calling, starting out early on stage and the screen when rewards were very minimal, but pursuing his career with relentless passion and vigour.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Johnson longer life, good health and the strength to keep serving.”

Like this: Like Loading...