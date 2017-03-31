Buhari hails Nigeria, Saudi Arabia relationship

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia is a mutually beneficial one, which should grow stronger in the years to come, President Muhammadu Buhari, has said.

Receiving the outgoing Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Bin Abdullah Sefyan, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, the President said the relationship between the countries was strong.

He said apart from visiting Mecca and Medina for religious reasons, a lot of Nigerians are in Saudi Arabian universities.

Emphasising that the Nigerian economy was gradually reviving, the President said the two countries would have more areas to collaborate in future.

“I quite appreciate the relationship between the two countries,” he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sefyan, who spent 20 months on tour of duty, said he loved it in Nigeria, and would have wanted to stay for longer, if not that he was now due for retirement.

He commended the President for the visit to Saudi Arabia in February, last year, urging that there should be reciprocal visits between the leaders of both countries.

On the security situation in the country, the outgoing Ambassador said: “I think you are doing very well, Your Excellency. We know what you have done with Boko Haram, and we applaud you.”