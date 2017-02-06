‘Buhari has truncated constitution over CJN’

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Okon N. Efut, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has truncated the relevant constitutional provisions or held in abeyance by the delay or his inaction over the appointment of substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Reacting to the development yesterday, the senior lawyer said in a statement that “the President’s advisers know or ought to have known that the relevant constitutional provisions have been truncated or held in abeyance by the delay or his inaction.

“It is a disturbing irregularity, an aberration which should not have been allowed to occur in the first place; and having occurred, it ought to be swiftly regularised in the overall interest of the independence of the judiciary and the sanctity of the revered office of the CJN”.

According to him, while it is the President’s prerogative to appoint the Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers and other aides based on his whims and caprices, the country’s constitution said “the appointment of a person to the office of a Justice of the Supreme Court shall be made by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.”

While quoting relevant provisions of the constitution to buttress his points, Efut said: “The appointment of the CJN must be seen as unique, and distinguishable from other political appointments where the President enjoys unfettered discretion to appoint whoever meets his own subjective considerations.

“To hold the view that the obvious delay in the process is normal on this vexed issue is, to my mind, erroneous and dangerous. Erroneous, because it veers off the constitutional provisions which govern or regulate the appointment of the CJN, and it misrepresents the spirit and intendment of the drafters of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“Dangerous, because it is capable of misleading the President to act outside and in violation of the constitution and thereby assume powers not vested in him.

“It also portends great danger to our democracy because Nigerians may be deceived to believe that appointment of a CJN is political and similar to the appointment of Ministers or ambassadors or the other aides. That wrong impression must be corrected in the interest of a viable constitutional democracy and the rule of law which we profess to practise.

“Clear provisions of the constitution should not be misread, misconceived, misinterpreted or misapplied to suit political exigencies. The supreme law of the land, the constitution is inviolable and binding on all.

“The suggestion or agitation that fresh blood be injected into the

Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal (whatever that means) loses sight of the constitutional requirement that every appointment into the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeal must necessarily pass through the NJC, “on the recommendation of the NJC”.

“There is, therefore, no way one can denigrate or destroy the NJC without destroying the process by which judicial appointments are made. The due process of law must be followed and respected by all and in all circumstances”.

