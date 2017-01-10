Buhari leads ECOWAS’ delegation to Gambia again

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Again, President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow lead a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to The Gambia to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to handover peacefully to the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election in the country, Mr. Adama Barrow.

This was one of the resolutions of a meeting of the leaders of ECOWAS held at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari, had last month, led a delegation of the ECOWAS to The Gambia on a peace mission to persuade Jammeh to leave office on January 19, 2017 following his defeat at the polls in order to safeguard the country’s democracy.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the three-hour meeting, said the ECOWAS leaders deliberated on the current state of affairs in The Gambia and agreed to respect the constitution of the country.

The communiqué read in part: “Leaders agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms to the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia.

“They expressed particular concern at the deteriorating situation that has been reported in respect of security in The Gambia in particular, the closure of some of the radio stations and media and house, arrest that have been taking place and also the refugee situation that is being created with the mass exodus of a large number of people to the in terior and to neighbouring countries.

“In view of this, the meeting agreed that a certain number of Presidents will visit in two days time, President Jammeh in The Gambia and that again will comprise the mediator President Buhari together with the President of Liberia and hopefully, the President of Sierra-Leon and the co-mediator the former President of Ghana (John Mahamma) as well as the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Special Representatives of United Nations and also a representative of the African Union. So, this meeting will take place in two days time on Wednesday to discourse with President Jammeh the need the imperative the constitution.”

The Abuja meeting was attended by the President of Liberia and the chair of the ECOWAS authority, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; President of Senegal, Macky Sall and ‎the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama, who is the co-Mediator‎ in resolving The Gambia’s

political impasse.

Also present at the meeting were the President of the ECOWAS Commission and also the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General and head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

