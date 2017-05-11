Buhari ‘ll determine APC’s fate in 2019 – Kao’je

By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

The probability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) retaining power in 2019, remaining intact or disintegrating before the general elections, will largely be determined by the medical condition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chieftain of the party and former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Bala Kao’je, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, said the party could be at the risk of disintegration if the health of President Buhari, who is the flagship and standard bearer and image of the party, took a turn for the worse.

Kao’je, who insisted that the nation under President Buhari has witnessed some significant socio-economic and political changes, particularly in the fight against corruption, said Nigeria had benefitted massively from Buhari’s foresight and leadership.

“Nigerians must pray fervently for President Buhari to recover and return to steer the ship of the nation because so far, the country has remarkably improved its hitherto warped image. The insecurity that threatened the territorial integrity of the nation has been halted with the defeat of the dreaded Boko Haram, reduction in rampart cases of kidnappings and armed robbery in some parts of the country.

“Militancy in the Niger Delta that had almost grounded the Nigerian economy, political and other tensions in the country, have been adequately curtailed, destruction of oil and gas installations is no longer a threat, the economic recession is being drastically tackled and mass corruption has been fought to a standstill, all because of the resolve of President Buhari’s foresight and leadership.”

However, the former minister said the fate of the ruling APC which defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to clinch power in the 2015 general elections, largely because of the general acceptability and integrity of the former Head of State, hugely depends on whether President Buhari will be healthy enough to seek second term or support someone to complete his tenure.

“President Buhari’s exit or presence in the political calculation ahead of the 2019 general elections, will not only determine the complexion and fate of the APC, but Nigeria, because it could in some ways, lead to a return to the Umar Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan’s saga.

“Many, even among the APC, are worried because of the likely political tension a repeat of such saga could have on the political and even economic life of Nigeria within so short a time following the 2010 incidence.

“That is why there are so much speculations, anxiety and concern about the health of Mr. President. However, rather than dwelling on speculations over the health and likely situation should the untoward happens, Nigerians should pray for the quick return to health of the president. He just needs some additional healthcare. He is human and can be ill like all mortals. So, there is nothing unusual about his health.”