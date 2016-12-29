Buhari mourns Sen Francis Okpozo

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the government and people of Delta state over the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a 2nd republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the family and friends of the late senator, whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.

As a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, the President said the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

The President said he hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo would carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

He prayed that God Almighty would comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Like this: Like Loading...