Buhari, Oshiomhole in close-door meeting

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday had a close-door meeting with former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting, which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was the first since Oshiomhole left office as governor. Details of the meeting were not made known as at press time.

Oshiomhole told State House correspondents that he was at the Villa to thank the President for the support he gave him as governor, particularly for commissioning some projects in the state three days before he left office.

The former labour leader said he was also in the Presidential Villa to wish the President a happy New Year.

There are reports that the President is considering Oshiomhole for a ministerial position.

It would be recalled that the President had promised to utilise Oshiomhole at federal level during his visit to Edo state.

