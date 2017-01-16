Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour fallen heroes

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday led senior government functions to perform the annual ritual of laying wreaths in honour of soldiers who died in active service.

The ceremony, held at the National Arcade, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Others were the Minister of Defence, Mr. Mansard Dan Ali; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Bello; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Micah Gaya (retd), among others.

January 15th of every year is set aside to honour the fallen heroes in the country, and this year’s ceremony started at 10.00 a.m. when the President arrived at the National Arcade and inspected the guards of honour.

Muslim and Christian prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the departed soldiers and the unity and prosperity of the country and its peoples.

A minute silence was also observed in honour of the departed soldiers and gun salute.

The President also signed the register and released white pigeons at the event. He also had video-conference with Nigeria troops in Sambisa Forest, United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and the Air Force Base in Yola.

The names of the Commanders in the three locations that interacted with the President are Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, Acting GOC, 7 Division, Nigerian Army (Sambisa), Major General Salihu Uba, Force Commander (UNMIL), Air Commodore Charles Owoh, Air Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Force Base, Yola.

The President said to the troops in Sambisa that they “have done Nigeria a great pride. Your success was well received by all Nigerians.”

“Well done. I wish you more successes. And maintain the standard for efficiency in your assignment. Your success was received spontaneously by all Nigerians. I congratulate you and I thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families. I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency.”

After the briefing, the GOC led the troop to give three happy cheers to the President.

At the other video conference, he told Maj.-Gen. Uba that the final batch of Nigerian troops will exit from Liberia by 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...