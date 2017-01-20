Buhari proceeds on 10-day vacation, Osinbajo takes over

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left for the United Kingdom on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the President is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

According to the statement, the President would undergo routine medical check-ups during the vacation.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President,” the statement read in part.

