Buhari re-nominates Magu as EFCC chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-nomination of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu for the position of the Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Blueprint gathered from impeccable source last night.

Out correspondent gathered that President Buhari signed the letter nominating Magu before he jet out for a 10-day vacation on Thursday.

Magu’s nomination for the position was turned down by the Senate in November last year, citing a damaging report from the Department of Security Services (DSS), against the nominee.

Following from the rejection, President Buhari ordered the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to investigate the allegations against Magu and other federal government officials.

Blueprint gathered that the AGF’s report, which was vetted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the orders of the president, exonerated Magu of wrongdoing.

Similarly, the President was said to have rebuffed lobbyists seeking replacement of Magu, as he insisted that there was nothing wrong established against the man.

Buhari was also said to have been pleased with Magu’s performance in the last one year especially on recovery of stolen assets.

The letter of Magu’s nomination is expected to be read on the Senate floor anytime from now, according to a source at the Senate.

