Buhari resumes today

He’ll travel for review – Adesina

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today officially resume work in his office at the State House in Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent yesterday.

Blueprint learnt that the president is likely to make a cabinet reshuffle. He is also expected to send ministerial nominees from Kogi state following the death of Mr. James Ocholi last year and Gombe state following the recent appointment of Ms Amina Mohammed as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

The President returned to the country on Friday after spending about 50 days in London, United Kingdom.

He left the country on January 19, on vacation but later extended his stay indefinitely to received medical treatment “based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.”

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a tweet on his handle on Friday had also said the president would transmit a letter to the National Assembly to make his return to work formal, and constitutional.

Adesina further stated yesterday that the president would travel to London for review of medical treatment.

Speaking on a Channels TV programme, Adesina said the president personally revealed that he would return to the UK for review when he interacted with some governors and members of the Federal Executive Council.