Buhari returns today after 49 days in London

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Forty nine days after leaving the country for medical vacation in the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country today, the Presidency has said.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

President Buhari left the country January 19, after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly indicating that the vacation would last only ten days, temporarily transferring power to his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in acting capacity.

But the 10-day leave originally commenced on January 23 and expected to end February 6, according to the letter transmitted to both chambers of the National Assembly.

However, on February 5, just one day to the expiration of the leave, President Buhari forwarded yet another letter to the National Assembly informing it of his desire to extend his leave.

The extension, he explained, was to enable him “complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

A statement issued then by Adesina, said “the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening (February 5), but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.”

However, some 32 days after, Adesina issued a statement confirming to Nigerians that President Buhari would arrive “the country today, Friday, March 10, 2017.”

In the terse statement, the Presidential spokesman quoted his boss as expressing “appreciation to Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

While in London, some leading Nigerians, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state among others, visited the President.